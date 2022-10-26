All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
US Blockade Denies Cuba Access to Information Technologies

 

Havana, Oct 25 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced that the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba is the main hurdle to access communication and information technologies.

The US policy excludes Cubans from the services that most Internet users can enjoy, said the minister on his Twitter account.

During his presentation of the report to be submitted to the UN General Assembly entitled “Necessity to end the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba,” Rodriguez referred to the impact of the blockade from August 2021 to February this year.

Cuba is banned from purchasing, in any place and in any manner, technology, equipment, parts or software programs if such products contain 10 percent or more of US components, which translates into a direct impact by the blockade, the Cuban foreign minister noted.

