Cuban legislature convenes a public parliamentary hearing against the US blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 25 (ACN) The International Relations Commission of the National Assembly of People's Power convened today the parliamentary public hearing "Better Without Blockade", to be held this Thursday, October 27, at the National Capitol.



According to information provided by the Parliament, available on its website, several speakers will denounce the effects of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government on the different sectors of Cuban society.



Also, the activity will present the undeniable impact of this unilateral policy on daily life in the Caribbean nation, as a massive, flagrant and systematic violation of the human rights of all Cubans.



Parliamentarians and personalities from other nations will ratify their solidarity with Cuba in the face of this U.S. policy and will advocate for its definitive elimination, the source says.



A statement condemning the blockade is expected to be made by the International Relations Commission of the Cuban legislature at the end of the day.