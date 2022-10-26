Diaz-Canel stresses illegitimacy of US blockade on Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 25 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Cuban Communist Party and president of the country, remarked today on the illegitimacy of the economic, commercial and financial blockade, a policy maintained and tightened by the United States despite the international community's rejection of it.



On Twitter, the President described the blockade as criminal and stressed that the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has almost unanimously condemned it every time Cuba presents a report on its effects.



He stressed that on the other hand, the blockade is reinforced by the disrespect of the United States towards the rest of the world.



Last week the Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, presented before the press and the diplomatic body the report on the impact of the unilateral policy, particularly between August 2021 and February 2022.



According to the document, in that period the blockade caused Cuba losses of 3.5 billion dollars, a figure 49 % higher than that reported in the period January-July 2021.



The foreign minister denounced the aggressive measures put into practice during Donald Trump's administration, most of which are still in force during Joseph Biden's term of office, as a continuation of the policy of maximum pressure against the Caribbean nation.



On November 2 and 3, Cuba will present for the thirtieth time before the UNGA the resolution on the need to put an end to the U.S. blockade.



With a total of 184 votes in favor, in June 2021 the Assembly supported the previous Cuban resolution, which since 1992 has received the majority support of the international community.