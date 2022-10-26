Cuban marine site among 100 world heritage sites





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 25 (ACN) The marine terraces of Punta de Maisi, in the province of Guantanamo, are among the first 100 Geological Heritage Sites of the Planet, which will be unveiled today in Spain.



Their selection in that group was a decision of the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS), reported exclusively to the Cuban News Agency the PhD in Sciences, Enrique Castellanos Abella, Director of Geology of the Ministry of Energy and Mines.



The system of marine terraces of Punta de Maisi belonging to the municipality of the same name, located in the easternmost part of Cuba, in the province of Guantanamo, is one of the largest and best preserved ecosystems of its kind in the world.



According to local specialists, that impressive network comprises 24 emerged marine terraces, which, along with the submerged ones, are also among the most spectacular and best preserved in the Caribbean.



Some of them reach the astonishing height of 460 meters above sea level, while the sunken ones reach a depth of 180 meters.



The IUGS Geological Heritage Commission specified that in their studies they counted on the participation of more than 250 experts from 40 countries and the support of the main international scientific organizations that represent the disciplines of the Earth sciences.