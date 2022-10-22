Cuba Attends Ibero-American Summit on Local Genre Agendas





Havana, Oct 21 (ACN) Cuban representatives took part at the 6th Ibero-American Summit of Local Genre Agendas, according to the Minister of Science, Technology and the Environment.



The forum, held in Barcelona, Spain, was a working session on the agenda for equality from a local perspective, while focusing on human rights and social justice.



The Cuban delegation included members of the Center for Local and Community Development and the Manati Municipal University Center and other institutions.



The Summit was organized by the UN Women, an entity with the United Nations promoting genre equality and the empowerment of women as well as by the Ibero-American General Secretariat, the UN Development Program and the Inter-American Women’s Commission.

