Diaz-Canel urges to optimize technological efficiency of largest thermoelectric power plant





MATANZAS, Cuba, Oct 21 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, urged today to optimize the technological performance of the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTE by its Spanish acronym), the largest and most efficient unitary block in Cuba.



Accompanied by Vicente de la O Levy, minister of energy and mines, and the main party and government authorities in the province of Matanzas, the president stressed that it is necessary to review problems related to the technological infrastructure of the plant, beyond the well-known inconveniences derived from the impossibility of carrying out capital maintenance.



In a tense context, tinged by the generation deficit in the country, it is urgent to be accurate in the diagnosis and solution of defects, because we already know about the shortage of resources, said Diaz-Canel in an exchange with Misbel Palmero Aguilar, general director of the generating unit, and with professionals of the center.



During the meeting, Cuban leader learned about the evolution of events at the plant since the withdrawal from the National Electric System (SEN) due to the failure of the 220,000 volt line on September 27, as well as about the causes of the latest interruptions.



Palmero Aguilar pointed out that currently the plant, with 83 % of the hours of the year on line with the SEN, generates 235 megawatts, although an over consumption of water was detected which threatens the stability of the block, recognized for its geographic location and for consuming national crude by pipeline, without the need for transportation costs.