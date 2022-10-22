Cuban VP assesses tobacco recovery in province most affected by hurricane





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 21 (ACN) Cuban vice president Salvador Valdes Mesa, tours today areas of the tobacco plantation massif in the province of Pinar del Rio, to check the recovery from the damage caused by hurricane Ian.



As reported on Twitter by the provincial television station Telepinar, this area (which includes the municipalities of San Juan y Martinez, San Luis, Pinar del Rio and Consolacion del Sur) is where the main efforts are focused to ensure the campaign in the territory, the largest producer of tobacco in Cuba.



Valdes Mesa highlighted in the same social media the tobacco experience of Pinar del Rio, and urged to put it into practice to advance in the recovery from the storm.



He acknowledged that production and recovery have not stopped, in spite of the fact that most of the workers suffered damages to their homes as a result of Hurricane Ian, last September 27th.



In the province of Pinar del Rio, the most affected by the hurricane, 15,000 tons of tobacco were damaged, of which 5,000 have been saved, and the remaining are being recovered and transferred to other provinces.