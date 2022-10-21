Diaz-Canel checks recovery in industrial zone of Matanzas





MATANZAS, Cuba, Oct 21 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC) and president of the country, checks today the recovery of the industrial zone of this city, affected by a major fire last August.



Susely Morfa Gonzalez, first secretary of the PCC in the province of Matanzas, and Mario Sabines Lorenzo Governor of the territory, as well as other political and governmental authorities and directors of entities involved in the recovery, are accompanying the Cuban president.



After an exchange at the Territorial Division of Commercialization of Matanzas Fuels, a tour is planned to verify the progress in the area damaged last August due to the impact of an electric shock on a fuel tank at the local Supertanker Base.