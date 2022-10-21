Díaz-Canel stresses rigidity of U.S. blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 20 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel highlighted today the inflexible nature of the U.S. blockade of Cuba and described it as a piece of policy bogged down in the past.



The head of state endorsed the words of Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, who on Wednesday presented a report on the impact of the U.S. blockade and the need to put an end to it, and assured that this policy remains unchanged while Cuba changes every day.



In his statement, Rodríguez Parrilla remarked that between August 2021 and February 2022 alone the blockade caused Cuba losses amounting to almost four billion dollars, 49% more than in the period January-July 2021.



On top of the current global crisis, aggravated by two years of pandemic, Cuba has been forced to cope with an unprecedented intensification of U.S. harassment, he said, including the aggressive measures implemented by Donald Trump, most of them kept in place by Joseph Biden.



On November 2 and 3, Cuba will present for the thirtieth time before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) the resolution on the need to put an end to the US blockade, which last year received 184 votes in favor.