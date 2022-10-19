Soroa Orchid Garden recovers its beauty





ARTEMISA, Cuba, Oct 19 (ACN) It would seem that Hurricane Ian spared the Orchid Botanical Garden of Soroa in the province of Artemisa. Except it didn’t, as its winds ravaged its landscape and structure. However, the natural park already displays its usual beauty, while plans are in the making to minimize similar occurrences in the future.



The storm seriously affected the collections of live plants and the orchid exhibition area, as well as 60 to 70% of the roofs of two nurseries. Likewise, the 15-plus days long power outage spoiled a significant part of the vegetable material due to contamination.



Given this unprecedented damage and the experience of previous storms, a project based on the use of solar panels to contribute to ecological conservation and to minimize economic loss as a result of similar weather events will be submitted to the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment (CITMA).



A National Heritage Site located in the Sierra del Rosario Biosphere Reserve, the Orchid Botanical Garden is designed to facilitate the enjoyment of the environment and the conservation of Cuban orchids in the Soroa tourist center, which boasts the greatest biological and scenic wealth of the region.