Foreign investment on health trade show’s agenda





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 19 (ACN) Foreign investment and opportunities for international cooperation will be the focus of today's program at the 15th health trade fair Salud para Todos [Health for all] currently under way in this city.



The event shows Cuba's potential to attract foreign capital investments and partnerships, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said at the opening of the fair.



Salud… also features the II International Forum on Foreign Investment and a panel on Cuba’s experiences in this field as part of a program that includes speeches by representatives of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health and Chamber of Commerce and experts from Mexico and Italy, as well as discussions on personalized medical care and its sustainable approach and the current cooperation between France and Cuba.



The fair gathers enterprises, laboratories, universities and specialized national and foreign companies interested in promoting commercial relations.