Cuban and Vietnamese youth leaders hold talks





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 18 (ACN) Aylín Álvarez García, first secretary of the National Committee of the Young Communist League (UJC) met with her Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Ngoc Luong, who heads a delegation from that country on an official visit to Cuba.



Both leaders exchanged views about the historic ties of friendship between both nations, stemmed from the strong bonds of respect and admiration formed by Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and the patriotic leader Ho Chi Minh, and agreed on the potential for stronger links between youth organizations in areas of mutual interest such as political education, interaction among leaders, researchers and entrepreneurs, and the development of cultural, political and solidarity relations.



On his end, Nguyen Ngoc Luong praised the UJC’s efforts to boost resistance and creativity among Cuban youth despite the current difficulties and thanked Cuba’s long-lived support of his nation, stating that the main task of his organization is to engage young people in the construction of a more prosperous and just future based on cooperation and dialogue at all levels.



Cuba and Vietnam will celebrate in 2023 the 50th anniversary of Fidel's first visit to the areas freed by the Vietnamese National Liberation Front.