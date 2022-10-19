Cuba Presents Report against US Blockade





Havana, Oct 18 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez is presenting on Wednesday the island’s 2022 report on the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade before the diplomatic community accredited here.



The report will be presented November 2 and 3 at the United Nations General Assembly for the thirtieth time. The report demands the end of the unilateral US policy of island nation, which has affected the Cuban people for more than six decades now.