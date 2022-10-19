Cuban President Attends Ceremony Marking Cuba-Algeria Relations





Havana, Oct 18 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez attended the ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cuba and the Peoples’ Democratic Republic of Algeria on Tuesday.



According to the official Twitter account of the Presidency of the Republic of Cuba, during the ceremony at Havana’s Conventions Center, Algerian ambassador to Cuba Abdelkrim Benchiach congratulated the island for having been elected chair of the Group of 77 plus China for the 2023 period. “It’s a well-deserved acknowledgement of Cuba’s efforts in favor of developing nations,” said the ambassador.