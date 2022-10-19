Cuba hosts international law event





MATANZAS, Cuba, Oct 18 (ACN) The opening conference on robotics, electronic personality and civil legal liability attracted interest today during the opening of the 1st International Event "Law in the Social Sciences and Humanities", which is being held at the University of Matanzas (UM)(western Cuba).



Led by Lisandra Suarez Fernandez, PhD in Legal Sciences, the online presentation addressed issues such as civil liability in the midst of the development of robotics, the solution to damages resulting from the intervention of a robot and the recognition of electronic personality.



Yairis Arencibia Fleitas, president of the organizing committee, explained to the press that the event is conceived as a space for academic meetings and reflection for researchers, teachers and students, in which crucial and current issues for the social sciences and humanities in the national, regional and global context can be addressed.



With foreign participation from Chile and Italy, the 1st International Event "Law in the Social Sciences and Humanities" will continue Wednesday with panels on Sustainable educational development and culture; Communication and local development; and Community, education and heritage, before the debate prior to the closing ceremony.