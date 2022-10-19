Cuba and Egypt highlight good state of bilateral ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 18 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, received today the ambassador of Egypt, Maher El-Adawy, and at the meeting they expressed their satisfaction with the good state of bilateral relations.



As reported by the Cuban foreign minister on Twitter, both authorities ratified the willingness to continue strengthening political dialogue and economic-commercial ties in sectors of mutual interest.



Egypt was the first Arab and African country to establish ties with Cuba, on September 5, 1949.



During these 73 years, the two nations have made important achievements in terms of political agreement and exchange in different fields of mutual interest, particularly in the cultural and educational spheres.