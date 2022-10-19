UN deputy secretary-general begins visit to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 18 (ACN) The United Nations Under-Secretary General and Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Natalia Kanem, began a visit to Cuba, which will last until Wednesday.



According to information from the foreign ministry, the official's trip to Cuba is in response to an invitation from the government, and during her stay she will meet with national authorities, tour the projects developed by UNFPA and participate in the Cuba-Health 2022 International Convention.



Natalia Kanem has a career of more than 30 years of strategic leadership in medicine, public and reproductive health, social justice and philanthropy, according to the source.



Since 2014 she represented UNFPA in the United Republic of Tanzania, until 2016, when in July she was appointed UNFPA deputy executive director responsible for programs.



Natalia Kanem is the 5th Executive Director of UNFPA since the Fund began operations in 1969.