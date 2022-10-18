Cuba Appoints New Energy Minister and Electric Company Director





Havana, Oct 17 (ACN) A new Energy and Mines Minister and a new director of the Electric Company were appointed today following the approval of an accord by the Cuban Council of State proposed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel.



The new minister is Vicente de la O Levy, former president of the Electronic Conglomerate who replaced Nicolas Livan Arronte, and the new Electric Company director is Alfredo Lopez, who replaced Jorge Armando Cepero, according to an official communique read on Cuban television.



Vicente de la O Levy (60) is a mechanical engineer who has taken different leadership posts. The former minster, Nicolas Livan Arronte will be assigned other responsibilities, according to the official communique.



Meanwhile, the new director of the electric company has vast experience in the sector in leading production and operations, he has been the director of Havana’s Electric Company and other important enterprises.

