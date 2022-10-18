Five year Old Dies in Roof Collapse in Havana





Havana, Oct 17 (ACN) Havana’s government reported the death of five-year-old young girl Ismary Orozco Castellanos as a consequence of roof collapse in a building in Old Havana Monday morning.



According to the information, the partial collapse of the roof at 466, Sol Street damaged a room of the building. Local authorities flocked to the site, along firefighters, ambulances and forces from the Interior Ministry.



The first secretary of the Communist Party in Havana, Luis Antonio Torres Iribar and Governor Reinaldo Garcia Zapata visited two hospitals where the neighbors injured in the event were receiving treatment.