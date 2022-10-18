Cuban PM condemns aggressive U.S. blockade against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 17 (ACN) Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban prime minister, pointed today to his country's significant efforts to ensure the vitality of the health system in the midst of the tightening economic, commercial and financial blockade by U.S. authorities.



During the opening of the 15th Salud para Todos (Health for All) Trade Fair, in this Havana capital, he indicated that despite the aggressive policy and the 243 measures imposed during Donald Trump's administration, Cuban scientists were able to develop their own anti-COVID-19 vaccines, which made it possible for the Caribbean nation to return to normality.



Cuban premier referred to Washington's organized unconventional media war that seeks to create a climate of discontent among the people and damage the main conquests of the Cuban Revolution.



Marrero Cruz recalled Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, who designed the public health system -accessible and free of charge-, an experience that has its strength in primary health care.



In his speech, he highlighted the high participation in the Salud para Todos Trade Fair, which will last until October 20, with the participation of 118 companies and suppliers from 40 markets, along with 68 national entities, five hotel chains and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) from the largest of the Antilles.



He thanked the goodwill of international exhibiting companies, which at the end of the event will donate the equipment presented to the health system for the benefit of the people.



The PM recommended to the guests, as part of the agenda, the international seminar on wellness tourism and a forum for foreign investment, as well as more than 150 meetings and exchanges for cooperation.