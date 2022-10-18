Diaz-Canel sends message on anniversary of relations with Algeria





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 17 (ACN) On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Algeria, Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel sent a congratulatory message to his counterpart of the African nation, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.



According to a foreign ministry press statement, Diaz-Canel described the event as important and congratulated the Algerian people and government on behalf of Cuba.



In the communication, Cuban leader reaffirmed the will to expand the historic relations of friendship, cooperation and solidarity between the two countries.



On the occasion of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence, Rodriguez Parrilla visited that African country in July, when he called the friendship between the two nations indestructible.



On October 17, 1962, during a visit to Cuba, the then Algerian PM, Ahmed Ben Bella, signed a joint declaration with his Cuban counterpart, Fidel Castro, formally establishing bilateral relations, and reinforcing the ties that already existed between the two Revolutions.

