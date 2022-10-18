Diaz-Canel recalls the return of Che's remains to Santa Clara





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 17 (ACN) Twenty-five years after the movement of the remains of Ernesto Guevara and six of his guerrilla comrades to the site of his eternal rest, Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel stressed today that the dreams and example of Che continue forcing everyone to follow him, like a magnet.



On Twitter, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party said that October 17, 1997 was an unforgettable date, because of the tribute paid by thousands of Cubans to the Heroic Guerrilla, in the Revolution Square that bears his name, in the central province of Villa Clara.



In 1995, after knowing the approximate location of Ernesto Guevara's remains (unknown since his assassination in 1967), a rigorous scientific search began, a process that lasted until 1997.



The ossuaries of Che and his comrades were transferred to Cuba on July 12, 1997, and in Havana, some 300,000 people paid tribute to them at the Jose Marti Memorial from October 11 to 14, before their departure to Santa Clara.



In that city, with the homage of thousands of people, the remains were buried in the Ernesto Guevara Mausoleum, next to the eternal flame lit by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.