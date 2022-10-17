Díaz-Canel highlights call of intellectuals and artists





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 16 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez highlighted the support given to the call issued by Cuban intellectuals and artists, which he described as a worthy and sovereign document, and remarked that the appeal has gathered more than 1,100 signatures in defense of the Cuban nation and has been endorsed by 90 intellectuals, artists and social fighters from 16 countries.



Titled Message from Cuban scientists, educators, journalists, writers and artists to their colleagues from other countries, the call states the feelings of Cuban civil society through the voice of intellectuals from all over the nation.



The list boasts the names of more than 50 National Prize-winners in different fields, including journalists and other professionals and, among the foreign prestigious figures and sympathizers of the Revolution, those of Frei Betto, Ignacio Ramonet, Atilio Borón, Salim Lamrani, Cecilia Todd, María Eugenia Mudrovcic, Fernando Buen Abad and Héctor Díaz Polanco.