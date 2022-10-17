Anniversary of Fidel Castro's self-defense plea





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Oct 16 (ACN) With the premise of defending the work of the Cuban Revolution, jurists commemorated in this city the 69th anniversary of La historia de absolverá [`History will absolve me], Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro’s self-defense plea in the trial for the Moncada events.



Local prosecutor Adriana Bonne said that young people in this city are honored to live where the indomitable accused commander became the accuser of Fulgencio Batista's tyranny. She also hailed the importance of the document for law practitioners bent on defending the socialist social system in court and ensure the continuity of the Revolution based on their knowledge of Cuban history.



On his end, jurist José Miguel Soler praised the political, social and legal connotation of the historic document as an instrument of denunciation of the great evils that pervaded Cuba and evidence of their solution following the revolutionary triumph in January 1959. Likewise, he remarked the ideological similarity between José Martí and Fidel Castro, whose ideas guide the defense of Latin American peoples.



Soler pointed out that the date is another occasion to celebrate the political victory that the attacks on military barracks in eastern Cuba represented as examples of courage and rebelliousness.



Fidel’s plea became a platform of guidelines to restore the dignity of a country plunged into oppression and poverty by Fulgencio Batista’s dictatorship.