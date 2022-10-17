All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba committed to the restoration of degradable soils



LAS TUNAS, Cuba, Oct 16 (ACN) Cuba greets World Food Day with a program to recover 35,000 hectares through project IRES (Climate Resilience in Agricultural Ecosystems in Cuba) of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Launched in 2021, IRES relies on funds amounting to 38 million dollars provided by the United Nations Green Climate Fund with a view to the country’s efforts to achieve food sustainability, according to Marcelo Resende, representative in Cuba of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Resende acknowledged Cuba’s endeavor to boost food production in line with the Food Sovereignty and Food and Nutritional Security Law, despite difficulties stemming from a global crisis caused by climate change, COVID-19, rising prices and ongoing international tension.

