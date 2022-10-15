Diaz-Canel welcomes Vietnamese minister of public security





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 14 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, welcomed today General To Lam, Vietnam's minister of public security, and the delegation accompanying him, at the Palace of the Revolution.



The president said on Twitter that during the meeting both reaffirmed the historic ties that unite the Asian nation with the Caribbean island, as well as the importance of continuing to strengthen them.



On Friday morning, the Vietnamese representative visited the Fidel Castro Ruz Center, in Havana, and on Thursday he met with Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban PM, to ratify the relations of brotherhood and solidarity between their countries.



The foreign ministry said on its website that in the exchange the head of government recalled his recent stay in Vietnam, as part of his first tour of Asia as premier, which contributed to strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation, as well as identify new opportunities for trade exchange.



To Lam, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam, expressed his gratitude for the fraternal welcome and stressed the willingness to collaborate in fields of mutual interest, the statement added.