Cuban president visits important center for people with disabilities





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 14 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Cuban Central Committee and president of the country, visited today the La Castellana psycho-pedagogical center, which specializes in the care of people with disabilities.



According to information provided by the presidency on Twitter, the visit was in response to the president's recent commitment to visit the center, located in the municipality of Arroyo Naranjo, in Havana.



Another communication explains that in an exchange at the Palace of the Revolution with people affectionately linked to the Family Code, Diaz-Canel had promised the director of La Castellana to pay a visit to the institution.



This specialized center, formerly a private clinic that belonged to Spaniards from the region of Castilla y Leon, in 1963 was dedicated to people with special educational needs, and today it attends patients, of whom 90 live there.