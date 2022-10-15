Cuban people continued helping their compatriots after hurricane





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Oct 14 (ACN) The Federation of Cuban Women (FMC by its Spanish acronym) and the people in general of the province of Cienfuegos(central region) sent a new load of solidarity to Pinar del Rio(westernmost province), the territory most affected by hurricane Ian at the end of September.



Ana Ivis Gomez Hernandez, secretary general of the FMC in that territory in the south-central part of the country, told the Cuban News Agency that they decided to return for the second time to this western province with toiletries, clothes, supplies and other items to help those affected by the hydrometeorological event.



From Cienfuegos, members of other organizations such as the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution, the Cuban Workers Association, the Young Communist League and the Hermanos Saiz Association have joined their efforts and in each package they carry the hope of a new rebirth for the population of the land of the best tobacco in the world.



At the same time, the Mariana de Gonitch Singing Academy will tour the provinces of Pinar del Rio, Mayabeque and Artemisa, where, together with the Cultural Goods Fund, it will deliver donations to the victims of hurricane Ian.



During the tour, scheduled for the next few days, the new singers will offer their art to the inhabitants of the aforementioned territories, which were hit last September by the meteorological phenomenon that caused great material damages in the western part of the Caribbean country.