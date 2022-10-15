Cuban authorities review recovery efforts in hurricane-affected provinces





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 14 (ACN) Cuban government authorities, headed by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, are assessing today in the province of Artemisa the progress of the recovery from the effects of hurricane Ian.



In an exchange at the provincial government headquarters, it was reported that electricity service in Artemisa is at 98.39 % of recovery, with Bahia Honda being the most complex municipality in this area, still at 85.37%.



A total of 11,597 houses have been affected, with a predominance of partial and total damage to roofs, amounting to 6,538 and 2040, respectively.



In the case of agriculture, around 9,480 hectares were affected, mainly banana, cassava and coffee; just over 6,770 hectares have already been recovered, and priority has been given to planting short-cycle crops.



At the same time, in another of the provinces affected by the hurricane, Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), visited this morning the Surgidero de Batabano popular council, in the province of Mayabeque, to check the recovery process after the passage of Hurricane Ian.



On Twitter, the Parliament reported that deputy prime minister Jorge Luis Perdomo is also participating in the visit, which will include exchanges with the population and a meeting with the governor of Mayabeque, Tamara Valido Benitez, and other authorities of the province and the municipality of Batabano, where the town is located.