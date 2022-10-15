Cuban FM thanks UN for its support in recovery after hurricane Ian





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 14 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, thanked today the United Nations System for its support to the recovery efforts after the passage of hurricane Ian.



Through a message Twitter, Rodriguez Parrilla said that the contribution will benefit many families affected by the hurricane.



In a press conference, Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, informed about a UN action plan to support the country's recovery after the scourge of hurricane Ian in late September.



The plan, which will benefit some 800,000 Cubans, includes 3.7 million dollars reallocated from the multilateral agency's team funding, as well as an additional 7.8 million dollars from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund.