Cuban Premier Welcomes Vietnamese Government Delegation





Havana, Oct 13 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz welcomed To Lam minister of public security of Vietnam, who is heading a delegation from his country during a visit to Cuba.



During the talks To Lam recalled a recent visit by the Cuban premier to Vietnam, which ratified the good friendly relations between the two countries, which allowed opening new avenues for cooperation, according to the Twitter account of the Cuban presidency.



The talks were attended by Division General Lazaro Alvarez, Interior Ministry and by Le Thanh Tung, Vietnamese ambassador to Havana, along members of the Vietnamese delegation.