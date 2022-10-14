Cuba Grateful to UN Support of Recovery from Storm Ian





Havana, Oct 13 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez extended his appreciation to the United Nations for its support of recovery actions on the island after the ravaging passage of hurricane Ian.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez said the UN support will allow benefitting many familes affected by the storm.



In a press conference, Stephane Dujarric who is the spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, announced a plan of action to support the recovery of Cuban territories hard-hit by Ian.



The plan of action, which will benefit some 800 thousand Cubans, includes over 10 million US dollars.