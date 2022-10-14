Cuba and Belize Hold Migration Talks





Havana, Oct 13 (ACN) Authorities from Belize and Cuba are holding their 3rd Round of migration talks, which wounds up October 14.



Both sides are considering the migration flow between the two nations and joint actions to discourage illegal acts related to irregular migration, and also to guarantee safe, regular and orderly migration, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The Cuban delegation is headed by Ernesto Soberon, general director for Consular Affairs and Attention to Cubans Residing Abroad at the Foreign Ministry. Belize is being represented by Gilroy Middleton, general director for Migration at Belize’s Ministry of Foreign Relations Trade and Immigration.