UN presents plan for Cuba's recovery from Hurricane Ian





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 13 (ACN) Some 800,000 Cubans affected by Hurricane Ian would benefit from a 42-million-dollar action plan of the United Nations (UN), the Foreign Ministry reported today, to assist in the recovery from the damages caused in sectors such as housing, health, education, food security and access to drinking water and electricity.



Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said that the plan includes US $3.7 million reallocated from the multilateral agency's team funding and an additional US $7.8 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund.



He also stressed that the Pan-American Health Organization donated to Cuba more than eight tons of medical supplies for the worst hit areas of the country, where it made landfall in the early hours of September 27 as a category three hurricane and destroyed houses, power plants, telecommunication structures and agricultural areas.