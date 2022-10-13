All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
14
October Friday

Cuba thanks China’s post-hurricane relief donation



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 12 (ACN) Cuban authorities thanked today a financial donation sent by the Government of China to help fix the damages caused by Hurricane Ian, as reported by Cuba's ambassador to the Asian nation, Carlos Pereira, who was notified by the vice president of the China International Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), Zhao Fengtao.

Cuba's Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Deborah Rivas, also conveyed her country's gratitude for the Chinese aid, which will contribute to the recovery efforts in western Cuba.

On his end, China's ambassador to Cuba, Ma Hui, highlighted the unbreakable friendship between the two countries and their firm willingness to provide mutual support in difficult moments.

On September 27, category three Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Cuban province of Pinar del Río and affected almost half of the houses in the region.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News