Cuba thanks China’s post-hurricane relief donation





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 12 (ACN) Cuban authorities thanked today a financial donation sent by the Government of China to help fix the damages caused by Hurricane Ian, as reported by Cuba's ambassador to the Asian nation, Carlos Pereira, who was notified by the vice president of the China International Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), Zhao Fengtao.



Cuba's Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Deborah Rivas, also conveyed her country's gratitude for the Chinese aid, which will contribute to the recovery efforts in western Cuba.



On his end, China's ambassador to Cuba, Ma Hui, highlighted the unbreakable friendship between the two countries and their firm willingness to provide mutual support in difficult moments.



On September 27, category three Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Cuban province of Pinar del Río and affected almost half of the houses in the region.