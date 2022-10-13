International Congress Cubamotricidad 2022 to be held this month





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 11 (ACN) The International Congress Cubamotricidad 2022, organized by the Manuel Fajardo University of Sciences and Physical Culture and Sports, will take place on October 24 to 27, 2022 at the Plaza America Convention Center in Varadero Beach, as reported by the Ministry of Higher Education (MES).



Themed "Sports, Science and Sustainability", Cubamotricidad 2022 will gather academics from several countries who will exchange views on the quality of physical education, therapeutic physical activity, high-performance sports, recreation, leisure and environment, and professional training, among other topics.



In parallel with this event, the venue will host the Convention Brain, motion and learning and the International Congress of the Latin American Association of Sports Sciences, Physical Education and Dance.