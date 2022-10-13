International project benefits Cuban watersheds





GUANTANAMO Cuba, Oct 12 (ACN) The watershed ecosystem of the Alejandro de Humboldt National Park (PNAH), a World Heritage Site, is benefiting from an environmental initiative involving scientists from Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala and Cuba.



Sponsored by Germany through the NGO Green Gold, the project Community development and adaptation based on the management of watershed ecosystems in the Alejandro de Humboldt National Park s—launched in Cuba in November 2018—will finish with management plans and actions to improve ecosystem and human resilience, including an assessment of local forestry goods and services.



Along with the Cubans, Dominican, Mexican and Guatemalan specialists have shared the lessons learned regarding the implementation of ecosystem-based adaptation measures. Likewise, the project has made it possible for the local residents to gain essential knowledge about climate change and resilience.