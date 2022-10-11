Havana to have its own public bicycle system this year





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 11 (ACN) Before this year ends, Havana will have a system of public bicycles at trial level (300), starting at the Technological University of Havana, according to information provided to the Cuban News Agency.



The program will have six bicycle stations and was conceived to promote the use of this low-carbon means of transport mainly for work and study purposes, said Reinier Campos Pompa, head of Development of the Havana Provincial Transportation General Directorate (DGTPH by its Spanish acronym).



About the characteristics of the bicycles, Campos Pompa pointed out that they were assembled in the country, they are mechanical, with special design and planned maintenance treatment.



The public bicycle system is one of the aspects of Neomovility, a comprehensive project financed by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) that is committed to a paradigm shift towards sustainable urban mobility in Havana.



Several Latin American cities such as Bogota, Santiago de Chile and Mexico City are encouraging the massive use of bicycles in their streets, especially after the confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.