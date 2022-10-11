Cuba launches Don Navarro as an homage to the First Rum Master





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 11 (ACN) Don Navarro is the name of the new rum that Havana Club International S.A. has just launched in posthumous tribute to Cuba's First Rum Master, José Pablo Navarro Campa.



It is a very exclusive edition of only 1,000 bottles each year, priced at US$125 and available at select locations in Havana, Varadero and Santiago de Cuba, the birthplace of the man who is considered the father of modern foreign rums in the largest of the Antilles.



The members of the Cuban Rum Masters Movement, gathered in the cellars of the San José de las Lajas factory, decided to pay tribute to Master Navarro by creating a spirit as special as their beloved mentor, and of exquisite quality.



The result of the blend of very special bases, wisely cared for and enriched for years in the west of the country, is the Don Navarro rum, whose sober and warm design, with a unique color and sensory profile, smooth, very elegant, but at the same time strong and fervent, recall his figure, according to colleagues and friends.



This assessment and details about the aroma and other characteristics of the new drink were made by rum masters Juan Carlos González, current leader of the Movement, and Asbel Morales, in the presence of Christian Barre, general director of Havana Club International S.A., and other executives and personalities.



During the celebration, also for the Bartender Day, both told that one of the bases used in the creation of the new product is Centenario, by the honoree himself, which gave way to the birth of superior quality rums later known as extra-aged rums



Two years after his last farewell, on September 10, 2020, we remember with affection and respect the man who for almost half a century enhanced the cultural and patriotic value of Cuban light rum, with the development of new techniques, such as Continuous Aging, which allowed the emergence of superior rums in Cuba and worldwide.



Navarro created Havana Club Añejo 7 Años and decided to call it the Founding Rum, for it opened the way to excellence, giving rise to rums as complex as those that today make up Havana Club's Prestige range.



Born on April 28, 1942 in Palma Soriano, from the age of seven he lived in the city of Santiago de Cuba, where he studied Chemical Engineering at the University of Oriente, graduating in 1964.



His performance as professor, technologist, plant manager, head of departments and research group, vice director in a rum company, industrial director and head of technical advisory groups, constitute the cardinal points of the First Master of Cuban Rum.