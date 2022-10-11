Cuba sends condolences to Venezuela after mudslide





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 11 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel sent his condolences to the families of the victims, the victims and the forces working after the landslide that occurred in the town of Las Tejerías, in Venezuela, due to the heavy rains that hit that country since last week.



The president expressed on Twitter his closeness to the pain felt by the Venezuelan people and government due to the tragedy, while sending his greetings to President Nicolás Maduro.



"The people and government of #Cuba we join the pain of the brother Venezuelan people and government for the tragic landslide occurred in Las Tejerías. Our solidarity embrace to the families of the victims, to the victims, to the forces that work tirelessly and to President @NicolasMaduro."

Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed his sadness for what happened, and conveyed condolences to the families of the victims.



"With deep sadness we learned of the tragedy in Las Tejerías, Aragua state, caused by heavy rainfall. Reach out the solidarity of #Cuba to the people and government of #Venezuela, and in particular to those affected. Our condolences to the families of the victims".



According to Prensa Latina news agency, the flow of five streams and small rivers overflowed in the area of Las Tejerías, in the state of Aragua, which caused the waters to slide down the mountain, dragging mud, stones, trees, houses and businesses of the small town of more than 54 thousand inhabitants.



In a tour of the affected area, Venezuelan authorities reported that so far 25 people are reported dead and 52 are missing.



Venezuela suffered heavy rainfall associated with tropical wave No. 41 of the current season, which affected 120 municipalities, 22 thousand homes, and caused landslides, fallen trees and damage to the electrical system.