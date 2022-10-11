Animal Production and Agrodevelopment 2022 Convention kicks off in Cuba





VARADERO, Cuba, Oct 11 (ACN) The Animal Production and Agrodevelopment Convention (Agropat) 2022 began on Monday at the Plaza America Convention Center, in this seaside resort city, with the presence of some 400 delegates from 18 countries.



Ondina León Díaz, director of research and postgraduate studies of the Cuban Ministry of Higher Education, inaugurated the meeting and stressed that it will allow the exchange of experiences and socialization of results in the field of agrarian systems from different latitudes of the world.



Agropat will contribute from science and innovation to food production, sustainability, equity, food and nutritional security and sovereignty, said León Díaz, who highlighted the participation of researchers, students, entrepreneurs, professors and producers.



The opening was attended by representatives of the sponsoring entities: the Institute of Animal Science (ICA), the Experimental Station of Pastures and Forages Indio Hatuey (EEPFIH) and the Cuban Association of Animal Production (ACPA), as well as staff from the regional office of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.



Madeleidys Martínez Pérez, member of the managing committee, emphasized that during the week there will be space to present the results of several producers and, under the auspices of the Chamber of Commerce of Cuba, there will be a business round for the coordination of commercial actions between scientific institutions, the state sector and private economic actors.



On Monday evening, Ruberdanis Tamayo Portales, director of technology and innovation of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA), gave a keynote lecture on the contribution of the science and innovation system to the sustainability of the agricultural sector in Cuba.



Telce Abdel González Morera, director of science, technology and environment of the Ministry of Agriculture, gave a master lecture on the prospects of the agricultural sector in Cuba, also during the opening day of the event, which will conclude on the 14th.



The Convention includes the VII International Congress on Tropical Animal Production, the Agrodesarrollo 2022 Convention, the IX International Meeting of Young Farmers, the VII American Congress on Rabbit Farming and the II International Symposium on Tithonia diversifolia.



More than 400 papers will be presented during the event, which brings together delegates from Mexico, Colombia, Honduras, United Kingdom, Spain, Costa Rica, Peru, Brazil, Panama, Uruguay, Italy, Guatemala, Ecuador, Argentina, Benin, Germany, France and the host country.