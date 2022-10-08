Cuban deputy PM attends closing ceremony of Quality Convention





VARADERO, Cuba, Oct 7 (ACN) Ines Maria Chapman Waugh, deputy prime minister of Cuba, today presides over the closing ceremony of the 3rd International Quality Convention held at the Plaza America Convention Center in Varadero, Cuba, since Oct. 5.



Elba Rosa Perez Montoya, minister of science, technology and environment (CITMA by its Spanish acronym), will also attend the closing ceremony of the event where some 400 delegates from a dozen countries, among them China, Spain, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Mexico, Canada and Portugal, will participate in virtual and physical forums.



The Convention, which recognizes the role of standardization in contributing to global development despite challenges such as climate change, the economic crisis and the new post-COVID-19 normality, during its program enabled the exchange of experiences with a focus on sustainable development.