Solidarity must prevail in difficult times, president of Cuban parliament assures





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 7 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), said today that solidarity among all people should prevail at present, when the country is recovering after the passage of hurricane Ian.



In difficult times like these, we must put into practice that Marti's conviction of working with everyone and for the good of all, said the Cuban legislator in a message published by the parliament on Twitter.



Lazo Hernandez said that in these circumstances solidarity must prevail, that everyone should feel the need to support, to recover their neighborhood and to eliminate the damage in the shortest possible time.