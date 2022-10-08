Venezuela sends second shipment to Cuba for recovery efforts after huarcan Ian





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 7 (ACN) More than 15 tons of components and equipment departed Thursday from Venezuela, in the second solidarity shipment from the South American country to support recovery efforts in the Cuban provinces affected by hurricane Ian.



The Cuban foreign ministry reported that the cargo includes polymeric insulators, lightning conductors, pliers, hardware and current cutters, a hundred chainsaws, and other means and materials.



In a previous delivery, the Venezuelan authorities provided Cuba with food modules, electric transformers, conductor cables and zinc sheets to repair the roofs of damaged houses.



According to the source, a next shipment is being prepared for the Caribbean island, with electric poles for public lighting, dielectric rods, iron fittings and transformers.