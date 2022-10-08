Tropical depression 13 with little change in organization





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 7 (ACN) Tropical depression number 13 had little change in its organization in its passage through the waters of the central Caribbean Sea, north of South America, according to the Tropical Cyclone Warning number 2 of the Institute of Meteorology on this hydrometeorological phenomenon.



During the early morning, tropical depression 13 continued its movement over central Caribbean waters, in the vicinity of the northwestern coast of Venezuela, structurally concentrating its areas of showers and thunderstorms around its center.



This system maintains maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts, and a central pressure of 1004 hectoPascal. It is moving west at 24 kilometers per hour.



In the next 12 to 24 hours, a slight strengthening of the system is expected, and it could become a tropical storm during the morning or afternoon of Friday, transiting very close to or over the Guajira Peninsula, in the northeastern tip of Colombia.