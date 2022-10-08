Diaz-Canel starts fourth visit to most affected province after hurricane





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 7 (ACN) The first secretary of the Party's Central Committee and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel, begins today his fourth visit to the province of Pinar del Rio after the passage of Hurricane Ian, to examine the recovery process.



As reported on Twitter by the Presidency, the president met with authorities of the territory, the most affected by the meteorological phenomenon that hit the western part of the country last week.



The first point of the analysis, the source reported, is the recovery of the electric service in the province, which still does not exceed 30 %.



It was reported at the meeting that a potential brigade of workers in the sector, mainly from Artemisa, may move to Pinar del Rio in the coming days.



In view of the lack of electricity, Diaz-Canel indicated to guarantee the water supply using all possible alternatives such as pipes and generators.



In that territory, 53,401 houses have been affected, 5,064 total landslides, and great damages to the electricity service.