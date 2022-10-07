Cuba and France Deepen Academic Cooperation Exchange





Havana, Oct 6 (ACN) Cuban Higher Education Minister Jose Ramon Saborido met on Thursday with Abdelfettah Sifeddine, director of France’s Research Institute for Development office in Mexico.



According to the Cuban Higher Education Ministry’s website bilateral cooperation between the two entities has been fruitful and as part of a project sponsored by the Frances Solidarity Fund for Innovative Projects (VECTOCARIBE), seminars and training courses have been carried out in Cuba.



The two sides agreed to expand academic exchange to several Cuban universities and keep on with cooperation in issues of interest, such as local development, food sovereignty, and implement Masters and Doctorate programs, as well as academic exchange.