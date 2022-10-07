Cuban Sports Movement Recall 1976 Barbados Crime





Guantanamo, Oct 6 (ACN) Sports students, teachers and trainers in this easternmost Cuban province paid homage on Thursday to the 73 victims of the terrorist attack against a Cuban airliner flying off the coasts of Barbados in 1976.



Participants at the ceremony, held 46 years after the attack, recalled 24 members of the Cuban National Juvenile Fencing Team who had taken part at the Central American and Caribbean Championship, held in Venezuela. In that group were Juan Duany Gonzalez and Ramon Infante Garcia, two Guantanamo citizens, reads an article on the local Venceremos newspaper.



In the tribute-paying ceremony to those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack, Yusmaidi Labaceno Duany, niece of fencer Duany Gonzalez, and Gaspar Sotolongo colleague of the victims received the respects of the province’s sports movement on October 6th, “Day of the Victims of State Terrorism against Cuba.”



The president of Cuba’s University Student Federation at the Physical Culture Faculty strongly condemned the attack and said that the Cuban youths never forget the regrettable event and the Guantanamo citizens who lost their lives onboard that plane.



The bombing in mid flight of the Cubana CU-455 airliner in route from Barbados to Jamaica with Cuba as final destination all 73 POB, including 57 Cuban, 11 Guyanese and five Korean citizens.



Investigation into the event confirmed that the attempt was orchestrated in Venezuela by two terrorists of Cuban origin: Luis Posada Carriles and Orlando Bosh; it was the most regrettable attack of its kind in the western hemisphere and one of the most brutal terrorist acts carried out by persons at the service of the US Central Intelligence Agency.