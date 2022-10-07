International Transport Fair Winds up in Havana





Havana, Oct 6 (ACN) The 1st International Transport and Logistics Fair encouraged relationships of cooperation that must prevail among Cuban and foreign companies in the field.



The statement was made by Cuban Transportation Minister Eduardo Rodriguez Davila at the fair’s closing ceremony. He announced the signing of some 40 deals and over 100 letters of intention in the fields of maritime, railroad, air transportation and harbor management.



The minister stressed the participation of 133 Cuban companies, 55 foreign enterprises and over 5 thousand visitors. “We are sure that the fair allowed to renew old contacts and establish new ones to consolidate trust among all for the sake of a supreme goal: enhance the recovery of sustainable development of Cuban transportation,” he noted.



The fair also opened avenues to find credit lines for local infrastructure development, expand the supply of spare parts and materials, and diversify exports of goods and services.