Cuban and Spanish Institutions Sign Cooperation MOU



Havana, Oct 6 (ACN) Spain’s Granada University and Cuba’s Team of Translation and Interpretation Services (ESTI) signed a memo of understanding to enhance bilateral academic, cultural and scientific relations.

The document was penned by ESTI’s director general Rafael Dausa and by Granada University rector Pilar Aranda Ramirez. The MOU is expected to foster the exchange of personnel and the visit by Spanish professors to the ESTI facilities for academic purposes. Cuban translators and interpreters will also take undergraduate and postgrade training courses at the University of Granada

Both sides agreed to hold working meetings in the field of translation and interpretation aimed at exchanging expertise and knowledge.

